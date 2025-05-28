Food is health. For our bodies and our planet.
GY.ROSE 954 3rd Avenue New York, N.Y. 10022
FOOD
GYRO
Gyro Chicken
All natural, succulent chicken that's been roasted until tender.$15.00
Gyro Pork
Tender berkshire pork perfectly charred on a spite.$15.00
Gyro Beef & Lamb
Angus Beef and premium Lamb Gyro topped with freshly sliced tomato, red onion, fresh herbs.$17.00
Gyro Falafel
Filled with chickpea, parsley and herbs.$15.00
Gyro Halloumi
Rich and creamy Cypriot cheese, seared till golden.$15.00
SALAD
Salad Chicken
All natural, succulent chicken that's been roasted until tender.$16.00
Salad Beef & Lamb
Slow cooked premium beef and lamb seasoned to perfection.$18.00
Salad Pork
Tender berkshire pork perfectly charred on a spite.$16.00
Salad Falafel
Filled with chickpeas, parsley and herbs.$16.00
Salad Halloumi
Rich, creamy Cypriot cheese, seared till golden.$16.00
Bowl
Bowl Chicken
All natural, succulent chicken that's been roasted until tender.$16.50
Bowl Pork
Tender berkshire pork perfectly charred on a spite.$16.50
Bowl Beef & Lamb
Slow cooked premium beef and lamb seasoned to perfection.$18.50
Bowl Falafel
Filled with chickpea, parsley and herbs.$16.50
Bowl Halloumi
Rich, creamy Cypriot cheese, seared till golden.$16.50
GY.ROSE SALADS
DIPS
Tzatziki
Homemade Tzatziki. Made with fresh cucumber, greek yogurt and dill.$7.00
Tarama
Premium fish roe$8.00
Hummus
Slow cooked chickpeas, olive oil and tahini combine to make a delicious, healthy classic.$7.00
Eggplant
Roasted baby eggplant.$7.00
Spicy Feta
Feta with roasted pepper.$7.00
Garlic Dip
Made with garlic and almonds.$7.00
Fava
Light, lemony and zesty.$7.00
CHOICE OF THREE DIPS$15.00
APPETIZER
SIDES
DESSERT
DRINKS
SOFT DRINKS
COFFEE
HOMEMADE GREEK MOUNTAIN
CATERING
GY.ROSE by the Box
