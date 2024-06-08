GY.ROSE 954 3rd Avenue New York, N.Y. 10022
FOOD
GYRO
- Gyro Chicken
All natural, succulent chicken that's been roasted until tender.$14.00
- Gyro Pork
Tender berkshire pork perfectly charred on a spite.$14.00OUT OF STOCK
- Gyro Beef & Lamb
Angus Beef and premium Lamb Gyro topped with freshly sliced tomato, red onion, fresh herbs.$16.00
- Gyro Falafel
Filled with chickpea, parsley and herbs.$14.00
- Gyro Halloumi
Rich and creamy Cypriot cheese, seared till golden.$14.00
SALATA
- Salata Chicken
All natural, succulent chicken that's been roasted until tender.$14.50
- Salata Beef & Lamb
Slow cooked premium beef and lamb seasoned to perfection.$16.50
- Salata Pork
Tender berkshire pork perfectly charred on a spite.$14.50OUT OF STOCK
- Salata Falafel
Filled with chickpeas, parsley and herbs.$14.50
- Salata Halloumi
Rich, creamy Cypriot cheese, seared till golden.$14.50
- Add Pita
PIATO
- Piato Chicken
All natural, succulent chicken that's been roasted until tender.$15.50
- Piato Pork
Tender berkshire pork perfectly charred on a spite.$15.50OUT OF STOCK
- Piato Beef & Lamb
Slow cooked premium beef and lamb seasoned to perfection.$17.50
- Piato Falafel
Filled with chickpea, parsley and herbs.$15.50
- Piato Halloumi
Rich, creamy Cypriot cheese, seared till golden.$15.50
- Add Pita
SALAD
DIPS
- Tzatziki
Homemade Tzatziki. Made with fresh cucumber, greek yogurt and dill.$6.00
- Tarama
Premium fish roe$7.00
- Hummus
Slow cooked chickpeas, olive oil and tahini combine to make a delicious, healthy classic.$6.00
- Eggplant
Roasted baby eggplant.$6.00
- Spicy Feta
Feta with roasted pepper.$6.00
- Garlic Dip
Made with garlic and almonds.$6.00
- Fava
Light, lemony and zesty.$6.00
- CHOICE OF THREE DIPS$15.00
APPETIZER
SIDES
- Fries
Hand Cut Greek fried Potatoes$5.00
- Greek Fries
Hand Cut Greek fried Potatoes with Oregano and Feta.$6.50
- Pita Chips
Lightly seasoned.$3.00
- Rice
Fresh parsley and lemon.$4.00
- Roasted Greek Potatoes
Lemon, Parsley and Olive Oil.$5.00
- Pita$2.00
- Side Dip$5.00
- Gigante Beans
Savory, tomato based giant beans.$6.00
DRINKS
SOFT DRINKS
- Coca-Cola$3.50
- Coconut water$3.50
- Coffee mocha latte$4.00
- Coffee triple latte$4.00
- Coffee vanilla latte$4.00
- Diet Coca-Cola$3.50
- Ginger beer$4.50
- Green Cola$3.00
- Poland Spring Water$2.75
- Poppi Cherry Limeade$3.50
- Poppi Orange$3.50
- Poppi strawberry Lemon$3.50
- Saratoga Water$3.50
- Sprite$3.50
- Spindrift Blood Orange.$3.50
- Spindrift Grapefruit$3.50
- Spindrift Lemon$3.50
- Spindrift Rasberry lime$3.50
- Perrier$3.75