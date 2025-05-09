Food is health. For our bodies and our planet.
GY.ROSE 954 3rd Avenue New York, N.Y. 10022
FOOD
GYRO
Gyro Chicken
All natural, succulent chicken that's been roasted until tender.$14.00
Gyro Pork
Tender berkshire pork perfectly charred on a spite.$14.00
Gyro Beef & Lamb
Angus Beef and premium Lamb Gyro topped with freshly sliced tomato, red onion, fresh herbs.$16.00
Gyro Falafel
Filled with chickpea, parsley and herbs.$14.00
Gyro Halloumi
Rich and creamy Cypriot cheese, seared till golden.$14.00
SALATA
Salata Chicken
All natural, succulent chicken that's been roasted until tender.$14.50
Salata Beef & Lamb
Slow cooked premium beef and lamb seasoned to perfection.$16.50
Salata Pork
Tender berkshire pork perfectly charred on a spite.$14.50
Salata Falafel
Filled with chickpeas, parsley and herbs.$14.50
Salata Halloumi
Rich, creamy Cypriot cheese, seared till golden.$14.50
PIATO
Piato Chicken
All natural, succulent chicken that's been roasted until tender.$15.50
Piato Pork
Tender berkshire pork perfectly charred on a spite.$15.50
Piato Beef & Lamb
Slow cooked premium beef and lamb seasoned to perfection.$17.50
Piato Falafel
Filled with chickpea, parsley and herbs.$15.50
Piato Halloumi
Rich, creamy Cypriot cheese, seared till golden.$15.50
SALAD
DIPS
Tzatziki
Homemade Tzatziki. Made with fresh cucumber, greek yogurt and dill.$6.00
Tarama
Premium fish roe$7.00
Hummus
Slow cooked chickpeas, olive oil and tahini combine to make a delicious, healthy classic.$6.00
Eggplant
Roasted baby eggplant.$6.00
Spicy Feta
Feta with roasted pepper.$6.00
Garlic Dip
Made with garlic and almonds.$6.00
Fava
Light, lemony and zesty.$6.00
CHOICE OF THREE DIPS$15.00