GY.ROSE 954 3rd Avenue New York, N.Y. 10022
FOOD
GYRO
- Gyro Chicken$14.00
All natural, succulent chicken that's been roasted until tender.
- Gyro Pork$14.00
Tender berkshire pork perfectly charred on a spite.
- Gyro Beef & Lamb$16.00
Angus Beef and premium Lamb Gyro topped with freshly sliced tomato, red onion, fresh herbs.
- Gyro Falafel$14.00
Filled with chickpea, parsley and herbs.
- Gyro Halloumi$14.00
Rich and creamy Cypriot cheese, seared till golden.
SALATA
- Salata Chicken$14.50
All natural, succulent chicken that's been roasted until tender.
- Salata Beef & Lamb$16.50
Slow cooked premium beef and lamb seasoned to perfection.
- Salata Pork$14.50
Tender berkshire pork perfectly charred on a spite.
- Salata Falafel$14.50
Filled with chickpeas, parsley and herbs.
- Salata Halloumi$14.50
Rich, creamy Cypriot cheese, seared till golden.
PLAKA
- Plaka Chicken$15.00
All natural, succulent chicken that's been roasted until tender.
- Plaka Pork$15.00
Tender berkshire pork perfectly charred on a spite.
- Plaka Beef & Lamb$17.00
Slow cooked premium beef and lamb seasoned to perfection.
- Plaka Falafel$15.00
Filled with chickpea, parsley and herbs.
- Plaka Halloumi$15.00
Rich, creamy Cypriot cheese, seared till golden.
SALAD
- Greek Salad$10.00
Vine ripened tomatos, cucumber, pepper, red onions, kalamala olives and barrel-aged feta.
- Marouli Salad$10.00
Romaine hearts with dill & caper dressing and crumbled feta.
- Bambi Salad$10.00
Spinach, quinoa, chickpeas, peppers and scallions in a lemon and olive oil dressing.
DIPS
- Tzatziki$6.00
Homemade Tzatziki. Made with fresh cucumber, greek yogurt and dill.
- Tarama$7.00
Premium fish roe
- Hummus$6.00
Slow cooked chickpeas, olive oil and tahini combine to make a delicious, healthy classic.
- Eggplant$6.00
Roasted baby eggplant.
- Spicy Feta$6.00
Feta with roasted pepper.
- Garlic Dip$6.00
Made with garlic and almonds.
- Fava$6.00
Light, lemony and zesty.
- CHOICE OF THREE DIPS$15.00
APPETIZER
- Dolamdes$5.00
Grape leaves stuffed with herbed rice.
- Halloumi$6.00
Served over pita with fresh herbs.
- Falafel & Hummus$6.00
Falafel served with Hummus.
- Spanakopita$6.00
Spinach Pie. Made with a flaky phyllo dough filled with spinach and feta.
SIDES
- Fries$5.00
Hand Cut Greek fried Potatoes
- Greek Fries$6.00
Hand Cut Greek fried Potatoes with Oregano and Feta.
- Pita Chips$3.00
Lightly seasoned.
- Rice$4.00
Fresh parsley and lemon.
- Roasted Greek Potatoes$5.00
Lemon, Parsley and Olive Oil.
- Steamed Potatoes$5.00
Steamed with Dill, Parsley and Extra Virgin Olive Oil.
- Pita$2.00
- Side Dip$3.50
- Gigante Beans$5.00
Savory, tomato based giant beans.
