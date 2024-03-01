CATERING
Gyros BY THE BOX (min. 10 people) $10 /person *
Mix and match your favorites with GYROS by the Box, or we’ll send you an assortment perfect for small get-togethers. Plus, every two GYROS come with Chips, a dip, and tizatziki sauce and Gy.rose sauce.
Build your own (min. 10 people) $10.75 /person *
Build Your Own catering and keep it simple and delicious. The Single comes with 1 protein, 2 bases, 2 toppings, 2 dips, and 1 type of pita.
Chips and Dips (serves 10 to 15 each) $64.75
Order Chips & Dips for a spread of house-made Chips, all 4 salsas, and your choice of Guacamole or Queso Blanco.
GY.ROSE Fries (serves 10 to 15 each) $47.99
Crispy, crinkled goodness. Served with containers and ketchup on the side.